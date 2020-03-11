BOBcast Podcast Episode 11 “Coronavirus and the Masters”
Welcome to Episode 11 of the Oban Time’s BOBcast.
Charting Bob’s progress and discussing lots of other things golf (and some things that are not) are presenters Stephen Day, George Graham and Keith McIntyre.
This week we discuss the effect of the Corona virus on the tours, Steevie’s discovery of old golf clubs which he hopes might make him his fortune, Rangefinders and other golf tech and we take a quick visit to the old course in St. Andrews
An entertaining listen which you can download for free
Play or download the episode in the link below