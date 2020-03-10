Have your say on the future of dementia services in Argyll
Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is holding a series of meetings across the region on the subject of dementia care.
HSCP managers intend to recommend the closure of Knapdale dementia assessment unit in Mid Argyll Hospital, with an entirely community-based dementia care team taking its place.
If you would like to find out more, go along to the Baptist Church in Lochgilphead’s Argyll Street this evening between 5pm and 7pm.
NOTE: This s not a drop-in, but a meeting for the duration.