Calling all employers

The deadline is looming for any employers who would like to recruit and train employees through the Argyll and Bute Employer Recruitment and Training Incentive (ABERTI).

ABERTI is run by Argyll and Bute Council’s employability team, under the new No One Left Behind employability delivery model.

The scheme is aimed at helping people aged 16 to 67 years who are facing many barriers to enter into sustainable employment.

Employers will receive £3,500 per employee. There are only a few places left, however, and employees must be in post by March 31, so anyone interested in the scheme is urged to sign up as soon as possible.

For further information, and to find out if you are eligible, visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/forms/contact-employability-team or telephone the Employability Team on 01586 555990.