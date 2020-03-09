Mid Argyll to benefit from proposed roadworks

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Roadworks with a total estimated cost of more than £1.5million are proposed for Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands in the 2020/21 financial year, a report has revealed.

Thirteen different locations are earmarked, the most expensive being a geogrid and overlay at Auchenmeach Farm, Kintyre, with an estimated cost of £220,000.

A £216,000 of regulating and surface dressing is also planned for Barnluasgan to Castle Sween in Mid Argyll, while four locations on the A816 on Islay are planned to have £500,000 of roadworks taking place.

The report, which details £4.9million of planned roadworks across Argyll and Bute, was to be discussed by the council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee yesterday (Thursday March 5).

The document, by executive director with responsibility for roads and infrastructure Kirsty Flanagan, said: ‘The roads reconstruction programme has been structured in line with the roads asset management and maintenance strategy.

‘The focus has been to arrest the rate of decline and provide an overall improvement in condition as has been demonstrated in the annual status and options report.

‘In previous years this has been achieved through the delivery of a mix of carriageway resurfacing, edge strengthening, patching/surface dressing and in-situ road surface recycling.

‘These treatments have been designed to seal the road to stop the ingress of water, improve ride quality and reduce the amount of reactive repairs.

‘This has resulted in an overall improvement in road condition. Without these works and investment there would have been a significant deterioration in condition.’

Ms Flanagan added: ‘The proposed capital works programme as presented is based on carriageway condition in late autumn/early winter.

‘With the effect of winter this programme may need to be adjusted to ensure that any investment is targeted accordingly.