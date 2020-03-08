Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – March 6, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Between council budget cuts, police limiting front desk opening hours and health services at risk, there is plenty going on at the moment that is prompted by a shortage of public funding.

Then there is the Tarbert pylon row, with the area’s MSP taking up the cudgels in this edition’s letters page. More on that in next week’s paper.

And coronavirus has arrived in Scotland.

All in all there is plenty depressing news – but there is even more good positive stuff going on.

Look at this week’s edition. We have young people leading the way in all sorts of ways – from athletics to health initiatives and shinty.

The frustration felt by many over plans to close Knapdale Ward might also fuel positive developments, provided enough people get off their backsides and turn up to voice their opinions at the planned consultation events, and, of course, at the UNISON march and rally.

Surely by now the IJB board members must be getting the message that experienced and knowledgeable people believe the ward has to be retained and improved, rather than being scrapped.