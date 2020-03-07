Siri’s dream car drives home plastic pollution problem

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A pod that takes lonely pensioners for an adventure and nanoscopic ‘bumper cars’ with healing properties were among the fantastic designs for future mobility entered by UK children in the 2020 Dream Car Art Contest.

Siri Dawton from Tarbert won bronze in the 8 to 11 years category at the Toyota Dream Car Art 2020 Contest for her Marine, Environment, Recycling Vehicle (MERV).

With more than 400 entries received, the competition once again demonstrated the creative talents of young people and their ideas on how to make the world a better place through mobility. All the finalists impressed the judges with their desire to help others and the environment and their excellent artistry.

The judges were particularly impressed with the many designs tackling recent global events, such as the Australian bushfires, storms and flooding, imagining ways of reducing their impact on people and wildlife.

The ceremony was hosted at Toyota’s UK head office in Surrey on February 28, with gold, silver and bronze prize winners announced in three age categories.

Having reached the final stage in the UK competition, all the finalists now go forward into the global competition and the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to Japan in 2021.

The winner in the under-eight category was Nahia Aston, whose climate change dream car can redistribute water from floods to help areas affected by wildfires. Animals and humans can also be airlifted to safety via a rainbow.

First place in the eight to 11 years category went to Isla Millen with the BeeBus, which travels around the world helping the dwindling bee population to pollinate plants and collect nectar, with honey being distributed for people to enjoy.

The 12 to 15 years category was won by Shayna Gail Velasquez, whose green micro sentinels is composed of miniature drones that can come together to transport water to fight wildfires, blanket and contain volcanic ash and form walls to protect against tsunamis whilst taking people and wildlife to safety.

The awards were presented by Paul Van Der Burgh, Toyota GB president and managing director, and Chris Hayes, director of people and planning. Gold award winners were presented with iPads with silver and bronze winners receiving computer tablets. All finalists took home a Toyota goody bag.

PICS:

Left to right: winners of the eight to 11 years category Isla Millen, gold; Abigail Debenham, silver; and Siri Dawton, bronze, with Paul Van Der Burgh and Chris Hayes.

Siri Dawton’s entry for the Toyota Dream Car Art 2020 Contest. no_a10SiriDawton02