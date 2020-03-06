Subsidy stays to keep swimming pools afloat

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Amid the swathe of cost-cutting measures agreed by Argyll and Bute Council for 2020/21, one part of the policy savings proposals was spared the axe.

Among the plans, a subsidy of £19,300 given annually to swimming pools in Mid Argyll and Islay and Jura was to have been cut entirely.

This sparked protest and a petition on Islay and Jura in February, as reported in the Advertiser.

Councillors, in the end, decided at their budget meeting on February 27 to retain the subsidy.

Kim Ritchie, chair of Mid Argyll Community Enterprises Limited which owns and operates Mid Argyll Community Pool, said: ‘Everyone at MACPool is delighted that the council has managed to maintain our school swimming subsidy in such a difficult budget.

‘It means we’ll be able to carry on supporting schools in teaching kids to swim and keeping them safe around water.’