Community policing ‘maximised’ after front desk cuts

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A decision to cut opening hours at police stations across Argyll and Bute has freed up officers to carry out regular duties – despite concerns police cover would be reduced.

Four months after Police Scotland brought in reduced front counter opening hours with revised custody arrangements, the area commander has revealed this has had knock-on benefits to community police work.

The Advertiser was, however, contacted by a health worker recently raising concerns about the new arrangements for transferring patients to either Oban or Clydebank stations after 6pm.

The Argyll-based healthcare worker said: ‘The police on the streets do their best to assist health staff but if they were transferring a prisoner at night, this affects public safety if less police are on the streets,’ adding that the decision ‘has the potential to affect healthcare workers having to deal with a person who may be violent due to having taken drink or drugs who then appears at the local hospital’.

The changes were introduced by Police Scotland on November 11 last year after a seven-year review of custody and front counter demand across Argyll and Bute which revealed custody numbers fell by 50 per cent in the area during that period. Face-to-face engagement with the public at front counters was found to represent a relatively small part of the duties of front counter staff, particularly during the evening and at night.

Rothesay, Campbeltown, Dunoon and Lochgilphead police stations now operate from 7am to 6pm, seven days a week.

Chief Inspector Marlene Baillie, area commander for Mid Argyll and Kintyre, said: ‘While front counter hours have changed at some locations in Argyll and Bute, the stations themselves remain fully operational and officers continue to work from them 24/7. Custody facilities at each station are also available and can be activated any time they are required.

‘The majority of people arrested are held locally but sometimes for healthcare reasons or court appearance dates, their needs and those of the community are better served by transferring them to another custody centre.

‘There has been a very small increase in time spent transferring prisoners outwith Mid Argyll, however, overall the new arrangements have seen police officer abstractions for front counter and custody duties fall by almost 70 per cent. This is allowing us to maximise community policing.

‘We engage regularly with our partners and to date there has been no approach from NHS managers regarding any concerns about the safety of their staff or patients as a result of this new operating model.’

A spokesman for Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership, incorporating the region’s NHS Highland services, said: ‘This is an operational decision for Police Scotland. We work closely with them and, indeed, with all our stakeholders and will continue to do so.’