Farm union president pops up in podcast

President Andrew McCornick is the subject in the first of two podcasts recorded at NFU Scotland’s two day conference, AGM and annual dinner in February.

The OnFarm podcast team, presented by Scene and Herd director Anna Davies, were at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow’s city centre to record not one but two episodes of their increasingly popular Scottish farming podcast.

The first episode – which is out now and can be listened to at www.on-farm.co.uk or downloaded from the Apple Podcast app and Spotify – focuses on the subjects on everyone’s lips at this year’s AGM including seasonal workers, climate change, veganism, geese and many more.

The next instalment has a one-on-one interview with NFU Scotland President Andrew McCornick, in which he discusses where the industry is now and where he sees its direction of travel.

The next episode, also from the AGM, very much concentrates on rural Scotland and the many ways in which farmers are working together and with scientists to tackle climate change.

NFU Scotland director of communications Bob Carruth said: ‘It was fantastic to work with an experienced podcaster like Anna for NFU Scotland’s first ever venture into this growing area.

‘NFU Scotland is always exploring new ways to engage with our members. This spring saw the launch of the new NFU Scotland phone app and the quality and content of this podcast may see this become a permanent string to our communications bow.’

Anna Davies added: ‘These episodes provide a taster as to what the union does on behalf of the industry and the importance of speaking up so that they can represent you to the best of their ability. We also take a look at what farming is doing to tackle climate change – the issue of the decade.

‘We were delighted to work alongside NFUS to produce these episodes of OnFARM. Podcasting is a superb way to get key messages across in a way that is enjoyable to listen to and yet informative at the same time. Podcast listenership is rising at an incredible rate and a tractor cab or lambing shed are perfect places to listen! It really is easy to download an episode – give it a try, you might like it.’