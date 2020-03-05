Council reassures staff as coronavirus reaches Scotland

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute Council staff will be granted paid leave if they feel they need to self-isolate due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Three cases of the virus, which originated in China during the winter, had been confirmed in Scotland by Wednesday, March 4 – one each in Tayside, Ayrshire and Grampian.

People are advised to stay at home if they have travelled to an affected area, including Northern Italy or parts of Asia – or have been in close contact with a person known to be infected – and call their GP or NHS24 0n the number 111.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that anybody affected will receive statutory sick pay from the first day of their absence from work, instead of the fourth.

An Argyll and Bute spokesperson said: ‘Argyll and Bute Council has a flexible working policy, so self-isolating does not necessarily mean being unable to work – a great many staff are able to work from home.

‘Employees who have been instructed to self-isolate, who can’t work from home, will be granted paid leave for the duration of self-isolation, or until they develop symptoms.

‘If the employee becomes unwell, normal sick leave provisions will apply until the employee is able to return to work. This is in line with national guidance.’

According to the NHS, people who self-isolate may need to do so for around two weeks, staying at home and avoiding public places.

The NHS has also advised that people wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds to protect themselves against coronavirus.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) helpline

If you do not have symptoms and are looking for general information, a free helpline has been set up on: 0800 028 2816.

The helpline is open:

Monday to Friday, 8.00am to 10.00pm

Saturday and Sunday, 9.00am to 5.00pm

More information on coronavirus is available on the nhsinform.scot website.