BOBcast Podcast Episode 10 “Nessie and the lost golf balls”
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Welcome to Episode 10 of the Oban Time’s BOBcast.
Charting Bob’s progress and discussing lots of things golf (and some things that are not golf) are presenters Stephen Day, George Graham, Martin Laing and Keith McIntyre. This week joined by work experience student Harry Williamson
Find out what the teams dream golf course hole is, how far has BOB traveled so far this season – How many golf balls have been lost around the world and what is the origin of shouting (and the word) – Fore!)
An entertaining listen which you can download for free
Play or download the episode in the link below