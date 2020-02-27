Winter warm-up for Inveraray shinty players
Glasgow Mid Argyll 4 – Inveraray 2
Pre-season friendly
Inveraray Shinty Club’s preparations for the new season continued last Saturday (February 22) with a friendly match in Glasgow.
Wintery showers and a chilly wind swept the venue at Bishopbriggs 4G pitches as Lewis Montgomery and Lewis MacNicol scored the goals for the Loch Fyne-side outfit as GMA ran out 4-2 winners.
The 2020 shinty season gets underway on Saturday March 7.
PICS:
Goalscorer Lewis MacNicol in action. Photo: Stephen Lawson. no_a09Shinty_Inv_GMA02_lawson
A flashback to winter shinty in the pre match warm-up. Photo: Stephen Lawson. no_a09Shinty_Inv_GMA07_lawson