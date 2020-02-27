Announcements – February 28, 2020

births

LANG – BROWN

Craig and Cheryl are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful daughter, Isabelle (Belle) Alexandrea, on February 8, 2020. A little sister for Lexie. Second granddaughter for Dougie and Mandy, and Kenny and Andrea. Thanking midwives at Campbeltown Hospital and the Princess Royal, Glasgow.

RENNIE

Graham and Maggie are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Lewis Max, on February 19, 2020, in the Hague, Holland. A wee brother for Isla. Second grandchild for John and Christine and seventh for Gerald and Arja, Holland.

Deaths

BLACK – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on February 19, 2020, Flora Blair (Flo), in her 92nd year, 49 Main Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Daniel Black, much loved sister of Marie and Esther and the late Dugald, Alex, Margaret, Cathie, Archie, Bill and Jenny, and a loving aunt and great aunt.

in memoriams

BROWN – Janet Nicolson MacLean, passed away February 28, 2011.

Mum’s room is empty, she’s moved away,

She departed this life and has gone to stay,

There is no struggle, but with great ease,

She closed her eyes and took her leave.

– The Brown family, home and away.

In my rose garden of memories,

I see you standing there,

An angel in disguise,

Who taught me how to care

Miss you, Granny.

– From the grandchildren, home and away.

CURTIS – Brian, born August 7, 1943 and died February 29, 2016.

Much loved and sadly missed.

– Mary Ann and family, home and away.

DOCHERTY – In loving memory of my son, John Anthony Docherty, who died February 26, 2018.

Of all the special gifts in life,

However great or small,

To have you as my son,

Was the greatest gift of all.

A special time,

A special face,

A special son,

I cannot replace.

With an aching heart,

I whisper low,

I miss you son,

And I love you so.

You will never walk alone.

– Love, your heartbroken Mum xxx.

DOCHERTY – In loving memory of my brother, John Anthony Docherty, who died February 26, 2018.

You always made my troubles feel so small,

And you were always there to catch me when I’d fall.

In a world where heroes come and go,

Well God just took the only one I know.

– Love you wee sis KD xxx.

DOCHERTY – In loving memory of our cousin, John Anthony Docherty, who died February 26, 2018.

“I am leaving, I am leaving, but the fighter still remains.”

Good night John Bhoy.

– Love, Paula and Aiden William x.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Christopher Beaton MacDonald (Chris), slept away on March 4, 2013, a devoted and loving husband, dad and papa.

Loved and remembered always.

– Eva, Christine and Christopher.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alex (Snr), loving partner of Nan, much loved father and papa, who died February 24, 2015.

Always remembered.

Sadly missed.

– Love from all the family.

MACNICOL – In memory of Campbell, who died February 14, 1972.

A loving thought, a silent tear,

A constant wish that you were here.

– Hamish.

MACVICAR – Christina (MacInnes), died March 1, 2007.

Forever loved.

– Johnnie.

Missed every day.

– Catherine, John, John, Niall and Michael.