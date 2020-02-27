Announcements – February 21, 2020

Engagements

MCCALLUM – BLACK

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of John, elder son of Peter and Sheila-Anne, to Lorna, daughter of Robert and Catherine, on February 9, 2020.

Deaths

CAMERON – After a short illness, with her family by her side, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on February 11, 2020, Catherine Brown Cameron, née MacGeachy, of Embo, 5 Castle Park, Kilmartin, and formerly of Barbreck, Campbeltown, dearly loved wife of the late Colin Cameron, much loved mother of Shona and Sheena, much respected mother-in-law of Gordon and Russell, adored granny of Cameron, Sinclair, Craig, Julie and Rosie, and great granny of Katie and Jessica. Funeral service will be held in Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Parish Church, Kilmartin, today Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kilkerran Cemetery, Campbeltown at 2.15pm. Donations to Marie Curie (Mid Argyll).

LAING – Peacefully at home, on February 15, 2020, with Connie and Chris by her side, Irene Mary Laing (née MacQueen), in her 90th year, of Rosemount, Pier Road, Tarbert, beloved wife of the late James Laing, adored mum of Connie and John, dear sister of Connie MacQueen, cherished nanny of Mark and Fiona, and a dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2.00pm, at the Pentland Chapel, Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh. All family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A memorial service will be held in Tarbert Free Church at a later date.

MCELHINNEY (Simpson) – Peacefully at home, on February 7, 2020, in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, Kenneth, much loved husband of Patricia, and a very special dad to his three daughters and all grandchildren. A very precious brother of Catherine, Sadie, the late Ena, and uncle to Joyce, Kenny, Scott and Lewis. Will be loved and remembered always.

NICHOLSON – Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on February 12, 2020, Jeanette Anderson Nicholson, in her 74th year, Lornedale, Airds, Carradale, dearly beloved wife of

Donald-John Nicholson, much loved mum of Donald-Andrew and Nicola-Jane, mother-in-law of Sally and Keith and a loving granny of Craig, Jamie, Sean and Jennifer.

RICHARDSON – Peacefully, on February 10, 2020, Myra, née MacNab, aged 83, dear daughter of the late Duncan and Barbara MacNab and sister of Malcolm, Lena and the late Donald. A cherished wife and mother.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MACDONALD – The family of the late Malcolm wishes to thank relatives, friends, neighbours and all those involved in his sudden death. Thanks to all who travelled the distance, in terrible weather, to pay their last respects, to Roddy MacDonald Funeral Directors for efficient arrangements, to Rev Hilda Smith for a fitting service, to Morna for beautiful family wreath and to the Glynhill Hotel for light lunch. The family are truly grateful to you all.

WALLACE – Lesley, Susan, David and families of the late Robert Armour Wallace express their heartfelt gratitude to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, baking, phone calls and visits following their sad loss. They would especially like to thank Rev W Crossan for his most comforting service, David McEwan for his wonderful musical repertoire, the community nurses, the doctors and nursing staff at Campbeltown Hospital, the ambulance services and Maggie Wilkieson of Macmillan Cancer Support for all their compassionate care and attention. Thanks also to Kenneth and Rhys Blair, funeral directors, for their professional guidance, and to the Ardshiel Hotel for their warm welcome and purvey. Finally, we would like to thank everyone who paid their last respects at the church and graveside and who contributed to the collection for Lorne and Lowland Church.

WILLIAMSON – The family of the late Flora Williamson (née Conley), 5 Lorne Campbell Court, would like to thank everyone for the kind expressions of sympathy received following their very sad loss. Sincere thanks to staff at Campbeltown Hospital, district nurses and Fiona Cook at Lorne Campbell Court. Our thanks are extended to Rev W Crossan for comforting and memorable services at Lorne and Lowland Church, Campbeltown and Daldowie Crematorium, Glasgow, to Rhys and Kenneth Blair, funeral directors, for professional and efficient arrangements, to David McEwan for beautiful music played in church, and to Argyll Arms Hotel for purvey. Thank you to all who attended at the church and crematorium to pay their respects. The retiral collection for Campbeltown Hospital raised £525.80.

in Memoriams

BROWN – Treasured memories of our daughter and sister, Sharon Fiona, taken from us

on February 12, 1993.

Always in our thoughts.

– Love, Mum, Dad, sister and brothers.

MORRANS – Sarah Soudan, died February 24, 1999.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Barbara, Christine, Martin and Kenneth.