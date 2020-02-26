Historic steamship boilers fail

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Steamship Sir Walter Scott, which sails on Loch Katrine in the Trossachs, has been taken out of service after cracks were discovered in both boilers during a rigourous annual inspection of the 120-year-old vessel.

Specialist surveys concluded the boilers are beyond repair forcing the ship’s trustees to withdraw the vessel for the forthcoming season.

Sir Walter Scott Steamship Limited managing director Gordon Allan said: ‘This is a major setback as we were looking forward to a special anniversary year celebrating 120 years of the steamship sailing. This follows a downturn in business linked to major landslides on the lochside last August. We were well on the road to recovery with the prospect of a bumper season ahead.

‘The immediate priorities now are taking steps to safeguard the 55 direct jobs and many indirect jobs dependent on our Loch Katrine operations and ensuring we are in a position to honour existing group business contracts as well as independent travel and walk up business this season.

‘We are fortunate we have other boats available so I am confident with the goodwill of the general public and the commitment and enthusiasm of our staff we can continue to trade successfully and offer a high quality visitor experience while we consider ways to bring the Sir Walter Scott Steamship back into service as quickly as possible.’