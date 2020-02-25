Argyll historical societies come together

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The February Inveraray History Society meeting introduced a much wider community concept as they gathered to hear about historical archaeology.

A joint evening with Dalmally Historical Society was arranged to hear eminent archaeologist, Dr Gavin MacGregor, speak about his investigations into the heritage of Glen Strae and Glen Orchy.

Invitations to Strachur, Appin and Lorn Historical Societies ensured a good turnout at Inveraray Church hall and it is hoped that this joint meeting will be a forerunner of future gatherings, bringing historical societies in Argyll together to share experiences and expertise.

Dr MacGregor related how his work with Clan Gregor since 2012 has taken his investigations from Stronmilchan to the more recent and extensive excavations at Tigh Mor. Based on a hillside, looking down towards Kilchurn Castle, the Tigh Mor project has been developed over several years and has included many volunteers, including primary school pupils.

The project has shown evidence of rural life in the 13th and 14th-centuries and has clearly demonstrated how archaeology can bring people of all ages together to help develop a site and create a wider interest in their local heritage.

The next meeting will be held at 7.30pm on Tuesday March 3, in the Nicoll Hall. Patsy Dyer will speak on ‘Man’s Relationship and Mythology with Plants’, drawing on her work at botanical gardens in America, the UK and Kilmartin.