Addiction charity changes name

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

One of Scotland’s biggest drug and alcohol charities Addaction – which has services across Argyll and Bute – is set to change its name to We Are With You on February 26.

Research shows that one in six people across Scotland and England have experienced issues with drugs, alcohol, mental health or self-harm, but millions are struggling alone. Stigma and shame are major barriers preventing people accessing help.

Services and staff at Addaction (We Are With You) are spread across the UK. And although feedback describes them as warm, non-judgemental and approachable, surveys reveal this isn’t reflected in the charity’s name. Three times as many people surveyed chose the name We Are With You over Addaction – with the new name being described as more ‘inclusive’, ‘approachable’ and ‘reassuring’.

The charity now hopes to break down barriers, reach a broader audience and help more people with its new name and hand-drawn visual identity, created by Scottish-based studio Touch, as well as a more user-friendly website.

Acting CEO of Addaction, Laura Bunt, said: ‘Through changing our name to We Are With You and creating a new visual identity and website, we hope to be more accessible to people who use or might use our services. This could be someone who just wants some advice on staying safe or to make some small changes, through to those looking for bigger lifestyle changes or structured treatment.

‘Our research shows that language around addiction can in itself be a huge barrier to people seeking help. As We Are With You, we will use everyday language and focus on the help we offer, not the problem.

‘Our new name also better reflects the ethos and history of our services and how we work with people as equal partners.

‘At a time when millions of people are experiencing issues with drugs, alcohol and mental health and often going without help, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to take the first step in getting support.

‘By building our brand, we also hope to better influence the national conversation around drugs, alcohol and mental health so even more people can get the help and support that they need.’