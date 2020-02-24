Mid Argyll teenager scoops entrepreneur award

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A Lochgilphead teenager was left ‘shocked’ and delighted after winning an entrepreneurial award.

The ambitious 16-year-old was announced as the winner of the Youth Entrepreneur Award at a prestigious award ceremony in Dunoon on February 6. A total of 34 finalists attended the 2020 Argyll and Bute Youth Awards in the Queen’s Hall for what was a very humbling and emotional evening.

Shanice Honeyman’s love of make-up started when she was just eight years old. Living in Glasgow at the time, she would travel an hour away to visit her make-up artist aunt who inspired her to learn more about the craft.

Her passion for make-up led her to start home schooling, enrolling on a two-year online college course for make-up and special effects at the age of 12. Aged 14, she was qualified and insured in make-up artistry and launching her own business.

In a studio in Cairnbaan the teenager now has her own space to see clients offering make-up appointments, teaching sessions, spray tanning, facial waxing, eyelash extensions and lifts. Keen to expand and grow, Shanice is constantly developing her knowledge of the beauty industry, going on courses to learn new skills and keeping an eye on beauty trends. In the next few weeks the teenager will be working hard on intensive nail and brow courses, allowing her to meet the new demands of clients.

Starting her career when she was just 14, Shanice never expected to be winning awards a couple of years later: ‘It blew my mind to even be a finalist,’ she said. ‘I didn’t tell anyone because I didn’t think it would be anything, so I was totally shocked when my name was announced on the night.

‘I really wasn’t expecting it but it was such a good surprise. I was happy, excited, proud – just totally overwhelmed. It is a massive step in my career and it is just really encouraging.

‘My parents have sacrificed so much and helped me along the way which I’m very thankful for. I couldn’t have done any of this without them.’