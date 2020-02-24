Have your say on gender and disability inequality

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The First Minister’s National Advisory Council on Women and Girls (NACWG) is calling on Argyll and Bute residents to get involved in the national conversation on tackling gender inequality.

NACWG is encouraging people to join the movement and lend a voice in the latest discussion surrounding disability.

Disabilities affect more women and girls in Scotland than any other group. Women continue to face equality disadvantages resulting in negative impacts on their everyday life. NACWG welcomes individuals of any gender and those who don’t identify within Argyll and Bute to bring real experiences and new voices to the circle to help shape recommendations to the First Minister.

Areas the council wish to examine include independent living, access to services and information and participation in society.

Established in 2017, the advisory council was formed to drive action and play a leading role in raising gender inequality in Scotland. The council aims to bring people together focusing on a new spotlight every two months to share ideas and opinions on different gender equality issues. The NACWG is putting a spotlight on disabilities until the end of February, outlining the barriers faced by disabled women.

To get involved, people can come together to form a ‘wee circle’ with family, friends or colleagues discussing ideas and views related to inequality for women and girls with disabilities and submit their feedback online at onescotland.org/NACWG. Alternatively, they can share their thoughts on social media using the hashtag #GenerationEqual.