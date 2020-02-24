Funding boost for Go Swim Loch Lomond

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Go Swim Loch Lomond, Scotland’s largest open water swimming event, is one of six events across the country to be awarded a share of £91,240 of funding from round 43 of EventScotland’s National Events Programme.

Returning to the shores of Loch Lomond on August 29 for the second year, Go Swim Loch Lomond offers a range of distances suitable for all ages and ability including a family-friendly 250 metre option, 750m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m and a 10,000-metre option for experienced open water swimmers. The event also offers an adult and junior Swim-Run Aquathlon for those who enjoy a multi-sport challenge.

This is the second year the event has received funding from EventScotland and this year has been awarded £13,000 to support event delivery, marketing activity and website development.

VisitScotland regional director David Adams McGilp said: I am delighted that this popular event is to receive funding from EventScotland’s national events programme fund. The funding will enable the event to build on its success and enhance the experience for visitors and locals.

‘The national events programme plays a vital role in maintaining Scotland’s reputation as a great destination for events that celebrate our culture and heritage whilst delivering real economic benefits to their local communities.

‘Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is the heartbeat of the Scottish economy and touches every community, generating income, jobs and social change.’

Richard Pearson, Go Swim Loch Lomond race director, said: ‘We’re really excited to be able to develop on the success of our first year of Go Swim Loch Lomond. The event fits so well into our portfolio and we just love seeing people get out there, set themselves challenges, have an adventure but above all have fun. Go Swim Loch Lomond certainly meets that criteria.

‘We are looking forward to expanding our programme to include some truly accessible activity, there will be opportunities for everyone to take a dip in Loch Lomond. You can count on us to deliver Go Swim Loch Lomond with safety as a priority to enable swimmers to relax and enjoy the day.

‘We’re proud to be working alongside Event Scotland and Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park on this exciting event that is helping celebrate Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.’

The National Events Programme is a strategic development programme that supports eligible events that take place outside of Edinburgh and Glasgow. Events can bid for a maximum of three rounds of funding to support additional elements or new activity that will help grow the event.

Applications are currently being sought from events for the next round of the national programme. The deadline is June 5 with events taking place from January 2021 onwards eligible to apply. Guidelines for entry are available on www.eventscotland.org.