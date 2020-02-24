BOBcast Podcast Episode 9 “Niblicks, Spoons and Touchscreen Carts”

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Welcome to Episode 9 of the Oban Times BOBcast.

Charting Bob’s progress and discussing lots of things Golf are presenters Stephen Day, George Graham and Keith McIntyre.

We have another question from “Our Listener” and we have more stats and golfing news.

Martyn’s Monday Club got a surprise when they saw Oban’s golf prodigy Bob MacIntyre sporting their logo on his kit bag last week.

Reporter Kathie Griffiths catches up with one of the ” founding fathers” – Robert Cruickshanks” of “Martyn’s Monday Club” to find out what Bob’s support means to them.

Since thriving Martyn’s Monday Club started-up, creating a safe place for both men and women to talk about their struggles, lives have been saved and there will be more says Mr Cruickshanks whose own son took his life in 2018.

Now there are hopes to meet up with Bob and invite him to be an ambassador.

https://www.facebook.com/martynsmondayclub/

Play or download the episode in the link below