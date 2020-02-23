Shinty players celebrated at awards night

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

It was a night for celebrating as Inveraray Shinty Club came together for its annual awards night.

The evening was well attended by club members and partners and everyone enjoyed the great meal and service provided by the Inveraray Inn.

The formal occasion on Saturday February 15, allowed outgoing club chairperson, Euan McMurdo, to thank and recognise the club’s sponsors and helpers throughout the year. Namely The Inveraray Inn, The George Hotel, D.A. MacDonald and Londis who not only help financially but provide support whenever required and show a great enthusiasm for the club.

The shinty club also took the opportunity to express their thanks to Brian and Audre, of Londis, who will be moving on later in the year, recognising the great asset they have been to the Inveraray community and wishing them all the best going forward.

Other individuals who help the club throughout the year were thanked, including Roddy and May MacPherson, who have helped raise funds for the club through their annual quiz night and selling lottery tickets, and D.J. MacDonald, who also sells weekly tickets.

The club would also like to thank all the individuals involved with making the club an asset to the community, from helping raise funds through the club’s annual open day for the newly formed baby and toddlers group and helping to raise the majority of funds through grants for the new community minibus.

Once the formalities of thanking everyone had been completed all that was left to do was to present the awards for the evening. These went to Campbell Watt, second team top goal scorer; Allan MacDonald, first team top goal scorer; Kane Kirkhope, Jock MacCallum trophy for most improved/most promising youngster; Kenny Kirkhope second team player of the year; and Robert Wood, first team player of the year.

With the recent weather the club have failed to get any momentum going for pre-season however start their campaign on the March 7 with the first team at home to Glenurquhart and the second team away to Kilmory.