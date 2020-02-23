Police report – February 21 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Shoplifting

On Sunday February 9, at around 8.30pm, a 38-year-old man allegedly stole food items from the Tesco shop in Lochgilphead. Police subsequently traced the man, charged him with theft and issued him with a recorded police warning.

Abusive behaviour

At 8pm on Wednesday February 12, a man, 26, was arrested in Inveraray for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner. The man then allegedly struggled with police, resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer. The man was charged and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police assault

In Campbell Street, Lochgilphead, on Friday February 14, a 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner at around 3.40am.

In relation to the same incident, a 39-year-old woman was also arrested for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner and assault. The woman then allegedly struggled with police, resisted arrest and assaulted police officers. Both were charged and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drugs

A 29-year-old man was allegedly found in possession of cannabis when he was stopped and searched by police in Peterson Street, Lochgilphead, around 2.10pm on Friday February 14. He was charged and issued with a recorded police warning.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact police on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.