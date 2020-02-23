Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – February 21, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Speaking up for dementia care

At the Argyllshire Advertiser we take pride in impartiality, believing our readers have the gumption to work things out for themselves without us reporting matters in a biased way.

In the past five years, the paper has spoken out on just two important issues. In 2016, frustrated at the lack of ambition and investment in the A83, particularly at the Rest and be Thankful, we launched our ‘Invest in the Rest’ campaign, the need for which continues to this day.

In the aftermath of the Nancy Glen tragedy in 2018, the Advertiser openly supported the campaign to ‘bring the boys home’ for the families’ sakes.

Now we are backing experienced professionals who believe that to close the Knapdale dementia unit would be a mistake.

There is no denying it needs work, but they believe it could be a valuable resource to back up enhanced community care.

If the only option for inpatients is to be placed miles from families, where is the humanity? The overall saving will be minimal, so why go ahead?

We call on IJB members to listen to alternative options – and reverse what they clearly believe is a decision that has already been made.