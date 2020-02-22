Star young teams battle on despite Dennis
Glasgow and District Youth Football League
Lochgilphead Red Star 1 – Glasgow Red Star 0
In the battle of the Red Stars the real winner was the wind, as Lochgilphead Red Star 2004s sneaked all three points against their Glasgow namesakes.
Storm Dennis proved to be the real menace as both teams struggled to play football in the strong wind. The Lochgilphead boys, playing against the wind in the first half, took an early lead through Brown.
With a strong wind at their backs Glasgow Red Star tried to impose themselves but a combination of the gusting wind and solid defending restricted their chances to score.
In the second half the Lochgilphead youngsters had the majority of possession but found it difficult to create many clear cut chances and when they did the Glasgow Red Star keeper was in good form. With no second half goals the game finished 1-0 for Lochgilphead Red Star.