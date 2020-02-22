Sports club lotteries – February 21, 2020

Numbers drawn in Kilmory Camanachd Club’s lottery on Monday February 17 were 6, 11 and 20. There were no winners, so next week’s jackpot will be £800.

Also drawn on Monday, Inveraray Shinty Clubs’s lottery draw numbers were 3, 9 and 18. Gillian Kerr and Sharon Hepburn will share the £100 jackpot, so next week’s prize pot will return to £100.

This week’s Tarbert Football Club numbers were 4, 14 and 16. Jo McBride was the winner of the £400 jackpot, so next week £100 will be up for grabs.