Sports club lotteries – February 21, 2020
Numbers drawn in Kilmory Camanachd Club’s lottery on Monday February 17 were 6, 11 and 20. There were no winners, so next week’s jackpot will be £800.
Also drawn on Monday, Inveraray Shinty Clubs’s lottery draw numbers were 3, 9 and 18. Gillian Kerr and Sharon Hepburn will share the £100 jackpot, so next week’s prize pot will return to £100.
This week’s Tarbert Football Club numbers were 4, 14 and 16. Jo McBride was the winner of the £400 jackpot, so next week £100 will be up for grabs.