Roddy and May take their bow with another Cairndow cracker

Such was the demand that one team was seated at a table inside a cupboard for the annual Cairndow charity quiz.

The village hall was jam-packed with 24 tables of four quizzers enjoying the fun while testing their grey matter.

Quizmaster Roddy McDiarmid and May MacPherson, who took charge of the catering and much more besides, have been running the event for 20 years.

But the 2020 quiz, held on Friday February 14, was their last as organisers.

The evening was a big success, topped off with the customary huge raffle, featuring no fewer than 139 donated prizes. Three special raffle prizes were also up for grabs – ‘Buster’ the massive toy dog, another large (unnamed) cuddly elephant and a spectacular hamper filled with all kinds of goodies.

The evening, which was sponsored by Cairndow businesses, raised £1,950 which will be split between world champions Inveraray and District Pipe Band and Inveraray Shinty Club.

As for the serious business of the night, the winning team was captained by John MacDonald of Cairndow. A team from Arrochar came second, with John Smylie’s Inveraray team in third place. The prize for the team leading at half-time went to Davy MacPherson’s team, also from Inveraray.

Roddy McDiarmid said: ‘Thanks to everyone who came to the quiz, donated prizes and supported this year’s event, and to the local ladies who supplied the fantastic home baking.

‘May deserves a great deal of credit for all the work she put in this year, as she has done every year.’

He added: ‘This is the 20th year of us doing the quiz, and I think it’s time for a change.

‘We would love for someone else to take on.’