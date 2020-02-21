HIE budget cut provokes political anger

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Cuts by the Westminster government are the real problem, says Argyll and Bute’s MSP, after Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) had its budget slashed for the second year running.

Michael Russell MSP said: ‘The effect of constant Tory cuts to all Scottish budgets is always difficult to cope with, but the Scottish government has continued to prioritise economic growth and will go on doing so.

Highlands and Islands regional MSP Donald Cameron of the Conservative Party took a different view.

He said: ‘According to the draft budget, HIE will get £58.2 million in the upcoming financial year – down from £61.1 million last year.

But given that in 2018/19 the budget was £71.7 million this equates to a cut of £13.5 million over just two years.

‘I find it quite extraordinary the SNP Government has decided to target HIE for cuts of this magnitude.

‘With local councils across the Highlands and Islands struggling to deliver basic services due to years of unfair financial settlements from the Scottish Government, the SNP has now unbelievably decided to take the axe to the one agency which might have mitigated the impact of those cuts.

‘Once again, we have confirmation that Nicola Sturgeon only seems to care about the Central Belt.’

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant believes the Scottish Government has plans to merge HIE and Scottish Enterprise.

‘This seems to be the death by a thousand cuts,’ said Mrs Grant.

‘When the Government did a U-turn and retained the board of HIE three years ago, I suspected this would not be the end of the fight.’

SNP politician Mr Russell added: ‘HIE is receiving substantial on going support from the Scottish government and acting effectively in working with a range of bodies across Argyll and Bute.

‘HIE has been effective in recent weeks in helping in Kintyre and will, I am sure, go on trying to help.’