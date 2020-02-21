Delayed Knapdale Ward consultation set for March

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A public consultation on Argyll and Bute dementia services is to be held in early March – little more than a fortnight before health chiefs meet to decide the fate of Knapdale dementia ward in Mid Argyll Hospital.

The group governing health and social care in the region, Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board (IJB), met on January 29 amid protests over plans to shut the ward and move to an entirely community-based dementia care model.

At the meeting, board members agreed the new dementia care model should be put out to consultation. Three weeks later, no consultation has begun, yet a decision will be made at the board’s March 25 meeting.

Asked by the Argyllshire Advertiser about the timescale for the consultation, IJB chair Kieron Green replied: ‘Since the IJB decision in January, officers have been organising the consultation.

‘There are planned to be a number of events across Argyll and Bute, including in Lochgilphead. These will give people the opportunity to comment on proposals for the redesign of dementia services which will encompass the future of Knapdale Ward.

‘We are currently looking for dates early in March for a meeting in Lochgilphead and officers will be sending this to the Argyllshire Advertiser formally in due course so that this can be communicated to the public.’

Health managers have stated internal consultation has been carried out on the plans, but this is disputed by front-line nursing and medical staff at Mid Argyll hospital who claim they have not been asked for their views on the revised dementia model.

Trade union UNISON supports staff in promoting an alternative vision of care – known as ‘Option four’ – including an upgrade of Knapdale Ward to support an enhanced community care team.

Public representative on the IJB, Betty Rhodick, emailed fellow board members earlier this week saying she was ‘very disappointed that as yet the full consultation on the proposed redesign of dementia services has yet to occur’.

Mrs Rhodick added: ‘I fail to see how a report can be brought to the March meeting when said consultation has not commenced.

‘Is it a case of we get what we are told we get and asked if that is ok?’

‘The population not only deserve a say but are entitled to it.’