Ceilidh to boost hall funds

Toe-tapping tunes and a busy dance floor are on the cards for a Craignish ceilidh.

Ardfern ceilidh band, All about the Cake, will take the stage and have the dancers reeling all night. Following their set, the evening will transform into a disco making sure their is something for every dancer in the hall.

Held on Saturday February 22 at Craignish Village Hall, there will also be a licensed bar, raffle and whisky roll.

Entry on the door is £3 for adults and £2 for children, with special family entry being offered for £5. All proceeds will go towards Craignish Village Hall funds. Doors open at 6.30pm and the band will begin at 7pm.