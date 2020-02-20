Dennis the Menace wreaks havoc in Tarbert
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Hot on the heels of Storm Ciara came the high winds and heavy rain of Storm Dennis.
Some Argyll areas escaped Storm Dennis relatively unscathed but on Saturday February 15 in Tarbert, a high tide combined with wind and rain meant severe flooding.
With water spilling over the harbour wall and across Harbour Street and Barmore Road, fire services were called on to pump flood water out of properties around the harbour.