Cardio room gets hearts racing

A new fitness suite in the centre of Lochgilphead will make fitting in a workout easier.

Based at the community centre, the cardio room provides a fitness and exercise area that is easily accessible to members of the public who cannot or would not be comfortable working out at Mid Argyll Sports Centre.

Run by LiveArgyll, the room is equipped with state-of-the art cardiovascular machines including treadmills, cross trainers, bikes and a rowing machine.

Graham Gillies of LiveArgyll, said: ‘Whether your goal is health and fitness or weight loss, our air-conditioned cardio gym is equipped with everything you will need for a full cardio workout. Our comprehensive range of equipment will have a programme that will cater for all your needs, from fat burning to interval training. Take your pick of treadmills, bikes, cross trainers, stepper or Concept 2 rowing machine to tailor a workout that suits your goals.

‘The gym is ideally suited to people who prefer a more intimate environment to work out in or anyone who finds it difficult to use our facilities outwith the town centre.

‘NHS guidelines for healthy living recommend a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week in conjunction with two days strength training and it is hoped the gym will help users achieve these minimum goals.

‘It has never been easier to use our fitness centres with gym inductions no longer compulsory unless you are aged bewtween 14 and 16.’

Further information is available from Lochgilphead Community Centre 01546 604788 or Mid Argyll Sports Centre 01546 603228. For more information about LiveArgyll visit www.liveargyll.co.uk