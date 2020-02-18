Look out the lycra for 2020 Kilberry Loop Sportive

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Entries are now welcome for one of Argyll’s most enjoyable cycling events.

The Kilberry Loop Sportive, organised by Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club, will return to Mid Argyll on Saturday August 8.

Starting on the outskirts of Tarbert at the Isthmus, the route heads north on the A83 towards Lochgilphead, before turning onto the B8024 where competitors will pedal through Ormsary and Kilberry before heading back to the finish in Tarbert. This is a stunning route and the views over the Sound of Jura to the islands of Islay and Gigha are a rich reward for screaming muscles on the testing climbs.

This will be the third year this increasingly popular event will take to the road. As it is a sportive, the Kilberry Loop is a non-competitive event and at just short of 40 miles long is perfect for a first-time competitor. Of course, for more competitive cyclists who want to push themselves or who are in training, the Kilberry Loop Sportive is a great event to get a personal best.

The quicker cyclists in 2019 managed the course – which has almost 900 metres of climbing – in under two hours, which is quick, and there are others who complete the course inside a comfortable four hours, so there is room for all abilities.

Around 80 cyclists of all ages took part last year, with a couple of gentlemen in their early 70s and those in their twenties joining in – and organisers hope this year’s sportive will attract even more athletes.

To make the event even more attractive Mid Argyll Cycling and Triathlon Club hopes to include race timing for the first time. And, for the third year, the Kilberry Loop Sportive is supported by British Cycling, the nation’s largest cycling organisation and national governing body for cyclesport, which actively helps and encourages people to get into cycling.

If you’d like to sign up for this year’s Kilberry Loop Sportive or want more information visit the Mid Argyll Cycling and Triathlon Club website.