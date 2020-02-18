Celebrating Scotland’s food and farming

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Driven by farmers, an opportunity to remind people about the fantastic story of food and farming in Scotland will take place this spring.

Writing on the NFU Scotland’s blog , farm union vice president Martin Kennedy announced that such an opportunity will come on Saturday May 23.

‘All too often, an ill-informed small minority have used media platforms to paint our industry in a bad light or tar us with the same brush over production standards in other parts of the world,’ said Mr Kennedy.

He continued: ‘The facts suggest that the public truly values what we do; what we deliver, and we want to meet them and thank them.

‘Whether it is meat, milk, cereals, fruit or veg, Scottish farming produces safe nutritious food grown and reared sustainably, and at the same time delivers so much for the environment through climate change mitigation and biodiversity.

‘All that results in a massive contribution to the rural economy.

‘So let’s come together on May 23 to get that message across. Events being planned for that day will give the opportunity for all involved in farming and crofting to get in front of as many of our consumers as possible to showcase just exactly why we should be proud of what we produce in Scotland.

‘This national day of celebration, to involve events in towns and cities across all our regions will raise public awareness of the benefits of eating Scottish produce to the next level.

‘There’s a lot of excellent information available from other industry organisations and we will build on that to get the true facts and our story out there.

‘This will include some of the excellent work that’s been done by our own climate change policy experts within NFUS and Scotland’s research institutes, independently produced and scientifically-verified, to ensure the information we put into the public domain will be factual.

‘The one thing we can all do is give a little time to try and help the industry. NFU Scotland and others will provide the information that’s required and events will be coordinated through our team of regional managers.

‘We want every member and their families to be involved. We know we can provide the man power, so this is a plea to everyone to be a part of this which I sincerely believe could be a game changer.

‘This is also a plea to all Scottish politicians to back this event as it is in everyone’s interest that we maintain our sustainable food production systems here, and don’t get undermined by trade deals that allow food in from other countries that would be illegal to produce here.

‘We’ve got something to be extrememly proud of, let’s take this opportunity on May 23 to shout it from the rooftops.’

Further details will be provided in the weeks ahead on regional events being planned.