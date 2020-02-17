Speak up or lose vital Argyll dementia ward

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

OPINION

Health bosses in Argyll and Bute are planning to close the only specialist dementia assessment unit in Mid Argyll.

Knapdale Ward is situated in Mid Argyll Hospital, opened just 16 years ago.

Their proposal is to enhance community dementia teams, with inpatient provision purchased from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Relatives of dementia patients, experienced nursing and medical staff and the trade union UNISON, however, believe there is an alternative to closing Knapdale Ward and moving seriously ill patients to the city, miles from their families.

They support the retention and upgrading of the ward to reinforce and support an enhanced model of community dementia care.

The reinvigotated Knapdale unit would have some inpatient provision along with outpatient, respite and day care services. The unit would also provide an information hub and a base for the community care team.

The Argyllshire Advertiser supports this practical and sensible alternative.

To register your support for the alternative to closure – known as ‘Option Four’ – sign the petition organised by UNISON and have your voice heard.

And why not nip into the Argyllshire Advertiser office in Lochgilphead and pick up some nifty ‘Save Knapdale Ward’ stickers to show your support.