Announcements – February 14, 2020

births

MCWHIRTER

Paul and Christina are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their beautiful daughter, Sophie, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary,

on Friday,

January 31, 2020.

A little sister for James and Lewis.

Deaths

KENNEDY – Peacefully, with her family by her side, on February 10, 2020, at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig, Helen Richmond Kennedy, in her 95th year, (formerly of Caledonia Court, Ardrishaig, and of Ford), beloved wife of the late John Kennedy, dearly loved mother of Alan and Colin, a much respected mother-in-law of Susan and Donna, cherished granny of Claire and Euan. A dear sister, aunt and cousin to all the family, and a good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Ardfenaig Residential Home Comfort Fund. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MARTIN – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on February 11, 2020, Catherine Helen McGuire (Cathie), in her 87th year, formerly of Crosshill Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late John Martin (Jackie), much loved mum of John, Archie and James and a loving granny and great granny. Funeral private.

PHILIPS – Annie (Nan). Peacefully, after a short illness, on January 22, 2020, aged 102, wife of the late Bert, loving mother to son Derek, Ian and Anne and a loving granny and great granny. Very much loved, respected and adored by many and will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service took place at Perth Crematorium. A truly wonderful and inspirational woman.

WALLACE – Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, February 10, 2020, in the Sunshine Room at Campbeltown Hospital, Robert Armour Wallace, in his 88th year, Fernbank, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret Wallace, née Murchie, formerly of the Isle of Arran, much loved dad of Lesley, Susan and David, a loving grampa of Clare, Andrew, Findlay and the late Ian, and loving father-in-law of Rob, Linda and the late Tim. Funeral service will be held in Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church.

in Memoriams

CAMPBELL – Bunty, passed away February 14, 2009.

Sadly missed but not forgotten.

– Ivor, Shauna, Robert and great grandchildren.

CAMPBELL – John George of Carnasserie Farm, Kilmartin, who died on February 15, 2010.

In memory of a great and true friend.

Thinking of you every day.

Missing you more than words can say.

– Ewan.

COLVILLE – In loving memory of Robert, passed February 14, 2013.

To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.

– Doreen, Lynsey, Lorraine and families.

MACFADYEN – In memory of our ‘Big’ brother John, who passed away on February 16, 2018. Always in our thoughts.

– Helen and Alex.

SARGENT – Treasured memories of a dearly loved dad and papa, Roger, taken from us on February 17, 2019.

To lose you was a bitter wrench,

The pain cut to our core,

We cried until our tears ran out,

And then we cried some more.

Miss you more than words can say.

– Senga, Billy and family.

THOMPSON – Tommy, went to sleep February 15, 2007. A much loved husband, dad and grandad.

Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten.

– Your loving wife Rene, your son Scott, your girls Senga and Maureen, and families at home and away.