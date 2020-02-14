Whisky galore closes the A83

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Furnace villagers thought it was their chance for a starring role in a remake of the 1949 film Whisky Galore!, as a lorry transporting more than 100 barrels of whisky overturned on the A83.

The incident, which took place at around 2pm on Thursday February 13, saw the road closed just south of Furnace for nine hours and diversions put in place.

On Twitter, Transport Scotland confirmed that ‘specialist recovery equipment [was] required to clear the road’ and alternative routes should be used. Police Scotland confirmed this, sharing the recommended diversion route on their social media pages: ‘The diversion route will be – from Lochgilphead A816 to Oban, A85 to Dalmally and A819 to Inveraray which will bring you back onto the A83’.

In true community spirit, the people of Furnace opened the village hall for those stuck at the scene and one individual, Richard Polanski, was thanked online for going the extra mile as he took cups of tea and biscuits out to drivers, even filling flasks for some.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: ‘The lorry, carrying barrels of whisky, overturned on the A83 between Furnace and Auchindrain. The incident completely blocked the road.

‘BEAR Scotland, police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene and a diversion via A816, A85 and A819 was put in place and publicised via social media. The lorry driver only suffered minor injuries.

‘Recovery took some time and was completed with road opened again at 11pm.’