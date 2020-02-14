BOBcast Episode 8 – “Putting Along Nicely”
Welcome to Episode 8
Join presenters Stephen Day, George Graham and Keith McIntyre for more news about Bob’s progress and golfing adventures and chat.This week we have a contribution from The Oban Times Deputy Editor Martin Laing about the Fightmaster Cup
The team also discuss the longest putt on record , Golf statistics and find out what Golf Balls are made of.Our “listener” also asks a searching question of Keith and George.
Play or download the episode in the link below