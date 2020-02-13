A glimpse into Argyll’s Victorian past

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

From a leather-bound volume featuring 90 high quality images, we have the privelege of showing photographs by one of the pioneers of the art of photography.

The photos are landscape scenes from all over Scotland by George Washington Wilson, including some from Argyll and the isles.

Aberdonian, Wilson (1823 – 1893) began a career as a portrait miniaturist, switching to portrait photography in 1852. He received a contract to photograph the Royal Family, working for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and pioneered various techniques for outdoor photography and the mass production of photographic prints as he gradually began to focus on landscape photography in the 1860s.

By 1864 he claimed to have sold over half a million prints.

The fascinating album is owned by Lochgilphead businessman Kenny MacLeod, who kindly lent the album to the Advertiser.

In its red leather binding, the book appears to have been used to press flowers at some point in its history, as a pressed remnant of a small blue flower remains among its pages.

The scenes in the album can be dated to before 1877, since one of the Inveraray photos shows the pier with no wooden structure – which was added that year to accommodate larger steamers. The castle’s pointed towers were constructed in the 1880s.

The landscapes captured are remarkable for the open vistas, with neither Sitka spruce, jungle of scrub nor any motor vehicles to be seen.

PICS:

Inveraray Pier and Loch Fyne. no_a07Wilson_oldpics01_Inveraray

The cross, castle and Dun na Cuaiche, Inveraray. no_a07Wilson_oldpics02_Cross

Loch Awe at Portsonachan. no_a07Wilson_oldpics03_Portsonachan

Kilchurn Castle, Loch Awe. no_a07Wilson_oldpics04_Kilchurn