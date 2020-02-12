Fire stations go dog daft

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Fire stations across Argyll and Bute are to benefit from a generous donation from an animal welfare charity.

A further 40 small animal oxygen therapy kits were donated to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) by Boxer Welfare Scotland.

Argyll and Bute area commander Paul Devlin, who co-ordinates the allocation and distribution of the kits across Scotland, said: ‘The number one priority for firefighters is to save all life and we have seen on too many occasions the huge impact the loss of a beloved pet can have.

‘This incredibly generous donation of kits to community fire stations across Argyll and Bute is very much appreciated. Our crews now have equipment which can be used on small livestock and beloved family pets.

‘I am aware the kit has been used at incidents ranging from house fires to water rescues to administer lifesaving oxygen therapy and resuscitation. Without the specially designed masks, the outcomes could have been very different.

‘The SFRS owes a huge thank you to the generosity of the Scottish public and businesses who have funded the purchase of more than 500 kits which are on fire appliances across Scotland.’

The day of the handover, held at Cumbernauld Community Fire Station, saw an invasion by the bouncy, excited boxers. The firefighters and visitors were there as a secondary focus as all of the boxers took over the limelight and made the most of their time at the station.

Boxer Welfare Scotland trustee Audrey Noble was at the handover and commented: ‘Boxer Welfare Scotland is committed to safeguarding our beloved pets and therefore our supporting of the SFRS by donating these kits is just part of who we are. We have now supplied 111 kits to stations from Aberdeen to Glasgow.’

Paul added: ‘The SFRS is indebted to Boxer Welfare Scotland for their incredible generosity. These kits are, and will, continue to make significant differences to the outcomes for animals we deal with who have suffered injury through involvement in emergencies. These kits are being delivered to firefighters in remote, rural stations. The kits will allow them to have the greatest impact when attending incidents involving small animals.’