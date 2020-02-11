Quit smoking with help in Argyll and Bute​

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Every year 10,000 people die of smoking related ill-health in Scotland and whilst smoking rates have fallen significantly over the past 20 years, 17 per cent of people in Argyll and Bute continue to smoke.

Quitting smoking can be challenging, but support to help you be smoke-free increases your chances of quitting for good. Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership have appointed Stop Smoking Specialist services to offer free, non-judgemental support in Kintyre, Mid Argyll, Cowal, Bute, Oban and Lorn and Helensburgh and Lomond.

Smoking is linked to many long-term conditions and diseases like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, heart disease, emphysema, diabetes and cancers. Family members breathing second-hand smoke can be at risk too. Second hand smoke causes children to get sick more often and smoking when pregnant increases a greater chance of pregnancy and labour complications. The earlier you stop, the better it is for you, your family and your baby.

Local smoke-free advisors

Cowal: Kathie Graham, Cowal Community Hospital – phone 07972 678923 or email kgraham@nhs.net; Kate Paton,Cowal Community Hospital – 01389 708349 or email kate.paton@nhs.net

Bute: Mandy Allison, Bute Practice – phone 01700 500521 or email mandy.allison@nhs.net

Lochgilphead: Jill Denton – phone 07707 868351 or email jill.denton@nhs.net

Helensburgh and Lomond: Mandy Wilson – phone 07799 477867 or email mandy.wilson17@nhs.net

Oban and Lorn: Louise Devlin – phone 07795 612590 or email louise.devlin@nhs.net

Kintyre Service will be available from April, 2020.

Additional support, advice and resources can be found online by visiting Smoke-Free Highland website or Quit Your Way webpage via NHS Inform website to help people who are thinking about stopping smoking. Pharmacies also deliver free stop smoking support.