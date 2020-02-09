Police report – February 7, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Assault

At around 7.30pm on Wednesday January 29, at Bridge Terrace, Furnace, a man, aged 36, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and behaving in an abusive manner. He was charged, held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Careless driving

On the A83 at Inveraray, at around 1pm on Friday January 31, a white Transit van was allegedly being driven in a careless manner while overtaking other vehicles. The van was stopped by police and the driver, a 47-year-old man, was charged with the offence. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Dangerous driving

The driver of a black Audi allegedly failed to obey a red traffic light and collided with a roads vehicle on the Old Military Road at the Rest and be Thankful at 1.50pm on Saturday February 1. Police traced the vehicle in Inveraray where it allegedly failed to stop. The vehicle was later found in a ditch at Auchindrain. The 31-year-old man who was driving was arrested for alleged drunk driving and driving without insurance. A blood sample was taken for analysis and the man was charged with the offences. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive behaviour

At 1.50am on Sunday February 2, in Main Street West, Inveraray, two men, aged 30 and 63, were allegedly fighting. Police later attended and the man, 30, was arrested and issued with a recorded police warning. The 63-year-old man will also be issued with a recorded police warning when he is traced.