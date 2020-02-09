Council spending and saving plans to be agreed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute Council will finalise its spending plans at the end of February – a fortnight later than in previous years.

Amid uncertainty surrounding UK and Holyrood budgets following December’s general election, Argyll and Bute Council plans to hold its budget setting meeting on Thursday February 27.

The Scottish Government published its draft budget on Thursday February 6.

A council spokesperson said: ‘There are important decisions to be made for our communities and for our employees and we would like to do all possible to avoid unnecessary uncertainty.

‘Meeting on February 27 will ensure we can meet the deadline all councils have to set council tax.

‘Our priority is to find ways in which to deliver savings that protect services as much as possible and our work to identify options has continued. As outlined at the December Policy and Resources Committee, this includes reviewing our loans charges.

‘Details of the savings identified through this review will be available when the budget pack is published on February 13.’