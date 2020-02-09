Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – February 7, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Dog responsibility

Dog walkers on the banks of the Crinan Canal need to take collective responsibility for lifting their canine companions’ mess.

There is no excuse for leaving it lying for others to tread in, push a pram through or meet while cutting grass.

The bins are there, so use them.

Shooting star

We wish Rhona Love all the best in her shooting career. She seems to have a natural talent, no doubt helped by her dad’s expert coaching.

Stand up for services

We’ve probably said all we need to say elsewhere in this edition on the subject of Knapdale dementia ward, but we would again urge people to stand up and be heard if they have an opinion on the subject.

Feel free to contact this newspaper as we support the campaign to retain and enhance the ward as part of a dementia service fit for the future.

editor@argylshireadvertiser.co.uk