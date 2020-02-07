Shooting star Rhona aims for success

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Lochgilphead High School student Rhona Love is aiming for the top in the world of target rifle shooting.

Third-year pupil Rhona made her debut on the 10m precision target rifle competition scene and produced a string of personal best scores.

Rhona, from Ardrishaig, is rubbing shoulders with some of the nation’s top shooting athletes to emerge top of her class in the national Scottish Target Shooting Grand Prix series.

Travelling to compete at Forres, Kincardine, Aberdeen and Carlisle, Rhona has won a medal in each competition. Her medal haul currently stands at one silver and three golds.

Rhona said: ‘I enjoy my training in Mid Argyll and having the opportunity to compete in national competitions has taken my performance to another level. The atmosphere in the competition hall is electric and I’m learning so much about myself and the sport. Everyone is really friendly.’

On Saturday February 8 the competition moves to Glenrothes for the final event in the series, offering Rhona a further chance to compete prior to the Scottish Championships in Edinburgh in March.

Rhona trains at Mid Argyll Shooting Club, which is open to all high school students and meets each Tuesday at 6pm – adult section 7.15pm – at the Drill Hall in Lochgilphead. The Police Scotland-approved club has a fully equipped, six lane shooting range and is supported by qualified instructors.