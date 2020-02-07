BOBcast Episode 7 – “A Very Long Drive”
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Welcome to Episode 7
Join presenters Stephen Day, George Graham and Keith McIntyre with this week’s guest Jacob Rawley who popped in to see how podcasts work, for more golfing chat about Bob and other golfing fun
Bob isn’t playing this week but we can still discuss whats up next for him . Watch out for the new “BOBcast Mileometer” and the hosts discuss the longest ever drive.
And a better link between NASA and golf this week
You can listen and/or download all Episodes of The BOBcast below