Announcements – February 7, 2020

Births

COSGROVE

David and Megan (née Fortune) are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Oscar James McEwan, on January 27, 2020. First grandchild for Gordon and Mairi Cosgrove and fifth grandchild for Mandy Fortune. ‘Every good and perfect gift is from above.’ James 1.17.

Deaths

MACDONALD – Suddenly at his home, 45 Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig, on January 22, 2020, Malcolm MacDonald, in his 54th year, beloved son of the late George (Geordie) MacDonald and Jean MacVean. A cherished nephew and cousin to all the extended family, and a good neighbour, dear friend and much respected work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held at Craigton Crematorium (Berryknowes Road, Cardonald, G52 2DB), on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11.30am. No flowers please. Donations to Mid Argyll Agricultural Society and South Knapdale Sheepdog Trials. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MCNAUGHTON –

Suddenly at home, 19a Kinloch Road, Campbeltown, on February 1, 2020, Catherine Jackson McKendrick (Katie), in her 95th year, dearly beloved wife of the late David McNaughton, much loved mum of David, Daniel and the late Dugald, loving granny of James Kendrick and great granny of Rory. Funeral private.

WILLIAMSON – Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Campbeltown Hospital, on February 1, 2020, Flora McKay Girvan Williamson, née Conley, aged 92 years, 5 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, loving wife of the late William Alexander Williamson, dearly loved mum of Mary, William, Margaret, Isabel, James and Fiona, mother-in-law of Brian, Kate, John, Mark, Allison and John, and a devoted gran and grandma to her fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Following the church service on Thursday, a cremation service will take place at Daldowie Crematorium, Glasgow, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 12.45pm.

acknowledgements

BECKWITH – The family of the late Nancy Beckwith would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Our thanks are extended to all the staff of Ardfenaig Care Home for their wonderful care of Mum. Thanks also to Graham McLean for a comforting and uplifting service and to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for compassionate and efficient arrangements. Our sincere thanks to all who attended church and graveside to pay their respects. The family is also grateful for the donations that were made, in lieu of flowers, to Mission Aviation Fellowship, which amounted to £250.

CLARK – The family of the late Donald Clark, Inveraray, would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in the recent sad passing of Big D. We would like to thank all the medical staff for the amazing care they provided. We would also like to thank Roderick Campbell, minister, for conducting a memorable and fitting service and Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for assisting in a smooth send off. May we also thank everyone who attended at church and graveside. Donations for Cancer Research UK totalled £2,000.

in Memoriams

MACAULAY – In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle, Alec, died February 6, 2019.

Along the road of memories are thoughts of us together, and the happy times we knew.

Resting in peace.

– Love, Julie and Chloe xx.

MCGIMPSEY – In loving memory of James, sadly taken from us on February 9, 2019.

A loving husband, father and grumps.

Always in our thoughts.

– Love Janet and family.

REID – In loving memory of John, a dear husband and dad, died February 6, 2010.

Loved and remembered always.

– Verona, Anita and Ashley.

SOUDEN – In loving memory of our dear dad and granda, Alex.

You’re always in our hearts.

– From your loving daughters, Isabel and Liz, and all the family.