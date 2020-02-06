Kilmartin strikes it lucky in Postcode Lottery
Two lucky people in Kilmartin are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The unnamed neighbours netted the windfall when PA31 8RW was announced as a daily prize winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday February 3.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his congratulations to the winners. He said: ‘What a way to start the week. I’m sure this news has really made the day for our winners in Kilmartin.’
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players have raised more than £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by Oxfam which has received more than £8.4 million from People’s Postcode Lottery players.