Kilmartin strikes it lucky in Postcode Lottery

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Two lucky people in Kilmartin are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The unnamed neighbours netted the windfall when PA31 8RW was announced as a daily prize winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday February 3.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his congratulations to the winners. He said: ‘What a way to start the week. I’m sure this news has really made the day for our winners in Kilmartin.’

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players have raised more than £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Oxfam which has received more than £8.4 million from People’s Postcode Lottery players.