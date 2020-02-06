Ferry operator issues Storm Ciara warning

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Ferry operator CalMac is warning of potential travel disruption as the latest Atlantic storm heads for Argyll.

Storm Ciara is forecast to hit the west coast of Scotland this weekend.

It is likely that severe disruption will affect a significant number of routes with winds gusting up to 80mph forecast.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for Saturday and Sunday.

CalMac’s director of operations Robert Morrison said: ‘Weather for the weekend is looking extremely problematic as far as delivering a scheduled timetable.

‘There is a very high possibility of weather related disruption to services across all 28 of our routes so people should be aware of this before setting off on their journey. We will of course be looking keep sailings running when conditions allow.

‘I would urge passengers to allow extra time for their journey, keep track of the status of their sailing on the website or on social media and be prepared for delays and cancellations.

‘The easiest way to get the very latest news about a sailing is to sign up for our text service to get the very latest service updates via their phone.

‘Customers can sign up for the text service via calmac.co.uk.’