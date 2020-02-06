A candle for the EU

The vigil on Lochgilphead front green

A group of people unhappy at what they regard as Scotland being taken out of the European Union against her will gathered for a candlelit vigil on Friday January 31.

They met on Lochgilphead front green, where a peaceful vigil was held on the theme of ‘Keep a Light on for Scotland’ to the accompaniment of the EU anthem ‘Ode to Joy’. Cecilia Rees addressed the assembled group.